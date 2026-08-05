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Home / Delhi / Gurugram cops ensure smooth transit for Kanwariyas amid heavy rain

Gurugram cops ensure smooth transit for Kanwariyas amid heavy rain

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:57 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Policemen on duty amid rain in Gurugram on Monday.
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Despite continuous rainfall in Gurugram, the Gurugram police have remained on duty round the clock with unwavering dedication, commitment and professionalism. Police personnel have been deployed at major intersections, waterlogged stretches and along the Kanwar Yatra routes to ensure smooth traffic flow while safeguarding the safety and security of the public and devotees.

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A senior police officer said that despite the challenging conditions caused by heavy rain, the Gurugram police are actively managing traffic at waterlogged and congestion-prone locations. Police officers and personnel remain on the ground, regulating vehicular movement, guiding commuters to alternative routes and creating awareness about safe travel practices to minimise inconvenience and ensure the uninterrupted movement of traffic.

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“With the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, the Gurugram police have accorded the highest priority to the safety, convenience and seamless movement of Kanwariyas. Special security arrangements, effective traffic diversions, continuous monitoring and all necessary assistance have been put in place along the Kanwar routes to ensure that devotees can undertake their pilgrimage safely and without inconvenience,” said Prateek Gehlot, DCP (Traffic).

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The Gurugram police have appealed to citizens to drive cautiously during the rainy season, adhere to prescribed speed limits and traffic regulations, avoid waterlogged roads wherever possible, and follow the traffic advisories issued by the police from time to time. In case of an emergency, accident or any requirement for police assistance, citizens have been advised to contact Dial 112 immediately. The Gurugram police remain fully committed to ensuring public safety and the smooth movement of traffic under all circumstances.

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