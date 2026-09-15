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Home / Delhi / Gurugram cops register FIR in woman biker’s hit-&-run

Gurugram cops register FIR in woman biker’s hit-&-run

Car owner denies being behind the wheel, says friend borrowed vehicle

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:25 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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The Gurugram Police have registered an FIR at the Sector 56 police station after taking suo motu cognisance of a viral video showing a woman biker being allegedly chased and rammed by a car on the Golf Course Road here, even as the vehicle's registered owner denied being behind the wheel at the time.

ACP Abhilaksh Joshi said the social media monitoring team of the police spotted the video on September 14, showing a woman bike rider being hit from behind by a four-wheeler.

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“The Gurugram Police have taken suo motu cognisance of the video, and an FIR is being registered at the Sector 56 police station. The identity of the accused will be established during the investigation, and action will be taken under the relevant sections," Joshi said, adding that the police and traffic police keep close watch on incidents of rash and negligent driving and that such incidents would not be tolerated.

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The biker, who rides under the Instagram handle @rebelwheels_sia_, had alleged that a white sedan tailed her group aggressively during a Sunday morning ride before swerving into her motorcycle, throwing her onto the road.

“I have nothing to say, but today I felt unsafe on Gurugram roads. People like these aren't afraid of hitting people and running away," she said. She is undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital.

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The car's registered owner, identified as Manish, an Army employee currently posted in Assam, denied being the driver. “It is my vehicle. I was at work. A friend had borrowed my car,” he said in a statement, adding that he learnt of the accident only this morning.

Manish claimed that a friend, Kalyan Singh, who is said to be from Palwal district, had borrowed the car two days earlier, saying he needed to go somewhere. He said he called Kalyan Singh after learning about the crash but received no response. He also sent his father and others to Kalyan Singh's house. While confirming that the car belonged to him, Manish denied any role in the incident.

Golf Course Road, popular with weekend biking groups for its wide lanes and light early-morning traffic, has seen a string of fatal accidents in recent years, including the September 2024 death of biker 23-year-old Akshat Garg near Belvedere Park.

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