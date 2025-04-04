Gurugram cops roll out ‘SAATH’ initiative to assist senior citizens

The police have launched the ‘Senior Assistance and Timely Help’ (SAATH) initiative to provide assistance to senior citizens in Gurugram. Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora launched this unique initiative at Community Centre, Sector 4, on Friday.

Under the initiative, senior citizens above the age of 70 will have to login on the Gurugram police website — https://gurgaon.haryanapolice.gov.in — and fill in the basic details. Those senior citizens who are unable to register themselves by logging on the website, they can register their details by contacting the senior citizen helpline number.

The credentials registered by senior citizens will be checked by the SHO concerned. The beat in-charge of the place will be the caretaker of the senior citizen of his area and he will visit them every 10 days.

Arora said under this initiative, the beat in-charge would save his mobile number and emergency number in the mobile phone of the senior citizen so that immediate help could be provided to the senior citizen in any situation. The beat in-charge will also obtain information regarding the people who meet the senior citizen. It will also ensure police verification of the driver, servant etc of the senior citizen and will also prepare the data of the driver and maid etc of the senior citizen.

“The beat in-charge will from time to time make senior citizens aware of the current crimes, fraud, cheating and cyber-crimes. The beat in-charge also will provide assistance to the senior citizen in case of medical emergency or any other emergency,” said CP Arora.

Senior citizens were made aware by ACP (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan regarding prevalent cybercrimes. He giving them detailed information on the types of cybercrimes and measures to avoid falling prey to them.