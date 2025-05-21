Gurugram cops to crack down on hotel owners failing to keep record of visitors

The Gurugram police will now conduct the real-time monitoring of people who are staying at hotels here. The police have made it mandatory for hotel operators to register their hotels through Citizen Services on the Haryana Police website and fill in the details of customers.

A senior police official said police action would be taken against those who did not register the hotels on the website and failed to fill in the record of customers after the registration. Following this, the police station concerned would also have the record of customers staying in the hotel through Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS).

The move came into action after many customers, including foreigners, were found staying in the hotels without any information having been given to the police. Last month, the police filed FIRs against the hotel owners and operation for the illegal stay of the guests in the hotels. The Gurugram police issued orders to all hotel owners and operators, mandating the registration of hotels on the website so that the details of the customers staying in the hotel could reach the police.

“The information filled by the hotel operators on CCTNS will be shared with the SHO of the police station concerned in real time that will curb the cases of crimes committed while staying in the hotel and the information about the suspects will also reach the police easily. All hotel operators must ensure to register themselves on CCTNS and fill the customer details regularly,” said Vikas Kumar Arora, Gurugram Commissioner of Police.

A senior police official said, “In order to register themselves on the CCTNS, the hotel operators have to visit the Haryana Police website — https://haryanapolice.gov.in — and click on Citizen Services, then click on Citizen Login.”

Following this, the hotel operator has to enter his mobile number and verify with the OTP received on the mobile number. After this, ‘Harsamay’ portal options will be visible, from which one will have to click on General Services, then click on General Services Validation of owner of hotel and customers registered, click on registration of hotel, fill in the details sought from the hotel owner, upload the identity card of the hotel owner and upon submitting, the hotel will be registered on CCTNS.