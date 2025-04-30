Gurugram: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi gets threat call, FIR registered

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, alias Rajkumar Panchal, an accused in the Nuh violence case, approached the police, alleging that he received a death threat from an unknown caller. An FIR has been registered in Faridabad in this regard.

According to the complaint filed by Bajrangi, national president of Gauraksha Bajrang Force, he received a WhatsApp call on his mobile phone on April 21. The caller abused him and threatened to

kill him.

“He threatened me that if I went to Mewat, he would shoot me. For the past several years, people of the Muslim community have been angry with me and they have repeatedly said that they would kill me. In this situation, there is a constant threat to my life and property and adequate security should be provided to me,” Bajrangi said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified man under Sections 351 (2)-(criminal intimidation), 351 (4)-(criminal intimidation committed anonymously) of the BNS at Saran the police station on Sunday.

A senior police official said they were verifying the facts and action would be taken as per the law.

Bajrangi also came under the police’s radar over his controversial antics last month, when he announced a reward on the person who would bring the severed neck of Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman.

After Bittu released this statement on social media, the Faridabad police swung into action and an FIR was registered against him.