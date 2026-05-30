Online gaming, cyber fraud gang busted in Gurugram; four land in police dragnet

The Gurugram police busted a gang involved in online gaming and cyber fraud and arrested four accused. The police recovered 15 mobile phones, two laptops, 15 ATM cards, 12 SIM cards, 11 cheque books and passbooks, seven payment boxes and a Wi-Fi router from them.

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According to the police, a cyber crime team led by ACP (Cyber) Gaurav Phogat conducted a raid at a flat in Signature Global Society, Sector 37D, Gurugram, and using technical surveillance. The team arrested four accused allegedly involved in online betting and cyber fraud through gaming panels.

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The accused were identified as Aditya, a resident of Karidharini village in Charkhi Dadri district; Kapil, a resident of Faizlipur village in Mahendragarh district; Sunny Chahar, a resident of Gehri Khurd village in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh; and Suraj Rajput, a resident of Shanti Nagar in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

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A case has been registered against them at the Cyber Police Station South under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Haryana Prevention of Gambling Act. During the raid, police found the accused operating laptops and mobile phones inside the flat.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that accused Aditya and his associates were operating online betting through bookie IDs on the gaming panel ‘reddyanna888’ on the instructions of another person. Advertisements were used to attract customers for online gaming. Users created IDs on the website and made payments through QR codes provided on the platform,” ACP Phogat said.

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The accused received money through QR codes and added points or coins to gaming IDs. They allegedly earned around 20 per cent commission .

Investigations revealed that bank account kits, SIM cards and QR codes were supplied to the accused through WhatsApp by another person. These were allegedly used for online gaming, financial transactions and cyber fraud. The police are questioning the accused about other accomplices and financial transactions.