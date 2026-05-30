icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Online gaming, cyber fraud gang busted in Gurugram; four land in police dragnet

Online gaming, cyber fraud gang busted in Gurugram; four land in police dragnet

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:31 AM May 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Four fraudsters in the custody of the Gurugram police.
Advertisement

The Gurugram police busted a gang involved in online gaming and cyber fraud and arrested four accused. The police recovered 15 mobile phones, two laptops, 15 ATM cards, 12 SIM cards, 11 cheque books and passbooks, seven payment boxes and a Wi-Fi router from them.

Advertisement

According to the police, a cyber crime team led by ACP (Cyber) Gaurav Phogat conducted a raid at a flat in Signature Global Society, Sector 37D, Gurugram, and using technical surveillance. The team arrested four accused allegedly involved in online betting and cyber fraud through gaming panels.

Advertisement

The accused were identified as Aditya, a resident of Karidharini village in Charkhi Dadri district; Kapil, a resident of Faizlipur village in Mahendragarh district; Sunny Chahar, a resident of Gehri Khurd village in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh; and Suraj Rajput, a resident of Shanti Nagar in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

A case has been registered against them at the Cyber Police Station South under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Haryana Prevention of Gambling Act. During the raid, police found the accused operating laptops and mobile phones inside the flat.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that accused Aditya and his associates were operating online betting through bookie IDs on the gaming panel ‘reddyanna888’ on the instructions of another person. Advertisements were used to attract customers for online gaming. Users created IDs on the website and made payments through QR codes provided on the platform,” ACP Phogat said.

Advertisement

The accused received money through QR codes and added points or coins to gaming IDs. They allegedly earned around 20 per cent commission .

Investigations revealed that bank account kits, SIM cards and QR codes were supplied to the accused through WhatsApp by another person. These were allegedly used for online gaming, financial transactions and cyber fraud. The police are questioning the accused about other accomplices and financial transactions.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts