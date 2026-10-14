DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Gurugram deploys 107 riders to manage traffic

Gurugram deploys 107 riders to manage traffic

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:40 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File
Advertisement

The Gurugram traffic police has deployed 107 motorcycle riders across the city to ensure smooth traffic flow and improve traffic management. It has also increased the number of counters for traffic fine payments from one to six to save motorists time and reduce waiting periods.

A senior traffic police officer said the riders played a crucial role in monitoring traffic, ensuring the smooth movement of vehicles and maintaining order by reaching traffic congestion points whenever required.

Advertisement

“The Gurugram traffic police is also using CCTV cameras, the VOC app and personnel deployed on the ground to strengthen traffic enforcement. By combining technology with proactive policing, the force is identifying motorists violating traffic rules and taking action against them,” the officer said.

Advertisement

The traffic police has intensified action against traffic violators. On Monday alone, it issued 3,044 challans for various offences. These included 69 for violating no-entry restrictions, 117 for dangerous driving, 220 for not having a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate, 266 for wrong-side driving, 163 for improper lane changes, 220 for wrong parking, 246 for riding without a helmet, 164 for pillion riders not wearing helmets, 294 for vehicles without number plates and 181 for vehicles without high-security registration plates (HSRPs).

To make fine payments more convenient, the traffic police has increased the number of payment counters from one to six. “This has streamlined the process, made it easier for citizens to pay their fines and helped reduce waiting times,” a senior traffic police officer said.

Advertisement

“The objective of the Gurugram Traffic Police is not merely to issue challans but also to educate motorists about traffic rules, ensure compliance and prevent road accidents. We appeal to the public to follow traffic rules,” said Hitesh Yadav, DCP (Traffic), Gurugram.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts