Gurugram deploys 107 riders to manage traffic

The Gurugram traffic police has deployed 107 motorcycle riders across the city to ensure smooth traffic flow and improve traffic management. It has also increased the number of counters for traffic fine payments from one to six to save motorists time and reduce waiting periods.

A senior traffic police officer said the riders played a crucial role in monitoring traffic, ensuring the smooth movement of vehicles and maintaining order by reaching traffic congestion points whenever required.

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“The Gurugram traffic police is also using CCTV cameras, the VOC app and personnel deployed on the ground to strengthen traffic enforcement. By combining technology with proactive policing, the force is identifying motorists violating traffic rules and taking action against them,” the officer said.

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The traffic police has intensified action against traffic violators. On Monday alone, it issued 3,044 challans for various offences. These included 69 for violating no-entry restrictions, 117 for dangerous driving, 220 for not having a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate, 266 for wrong-side driving, 163 for improper lane changes, 220 for wrong parking, 246 for riding without a helmet, 164 for pillion riders not wearing helmets, 294 for vehicles without number plates and 181 for vehicles without high-security registration plates (HSRPs).

To make fine payments more convenient, the traffic police has increased the number of payment counters from one to six. “This has streamlined the process, made it easier for citizens to pay their fines and helped reduce waiting times,” a senior traffic police officer said.

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“The objective of the Gurugram Traffic Police is not merely to issue challans but also to educate motorists about traffic rules, ensure compliance and prevent road accidents. We appeal to the public to follow traffic rules,” said Hitesh Yadav, DCP (Traffic), Gurugram.