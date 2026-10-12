DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Gurugram, Faridabad rain: Temperature dips to 27°C amid waterlogging

Gurugram, Faridabad rain: Temperature dips to 27°C amid waterlogging

Partly cloudy skies and no rain are predicted for the following six days, so the temperature dip does not signal the arrival of winter

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:09 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
IMD warns of moderate to heavy rain across Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad for two to three hours.
Advertisement

Early morning rain on Monday brought a welcome respite from the heat but triggered waterlogging and traffic snarls in low-lying areas of Gurugram and Faridabad. The downpour pulled the average temperature down to around 27°C.

Gurugram hits highest rainfall in district

Gurugram received around 40 mm of rain, the highest in the district, in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Monday Sub-tehsils Kadipur, Harsaru and Wazirabad each received 36 mm, followed by Badshahpur at 34 mm and Sohna at 30 mm. Manesar, Pataudi and Farrukhnagar recorded no rain.

Advertisement

Water accumulated in Sector 10 and Sheetla Mata Road in old Gurugram. The stagnant water caused significant inconvenience to early morning pilgrims who had come for Navratri. Civic agencies are currently deploying pumps to clear the vulnerable stretches.

Faridabad faces traffic snarls

Faridabad received lighter rain over the same period. Badkhal and Dhauj recorded 15 mm each, followed by Tigaon at 12 mm. Faridabad tehsil received 11 mm, Mohna 10 mm and Dayalpur 9 mm. Ballabgarh and Gaunchhi recorded 6 mm each. Despite the lower numbers, waterlogging was reported at Ballabgarh, on NH-44, and at the Neelam-Ajronda intersection, significantly slowing down traffic on key stretches.

Advertisement

Weather system and IMD forecast

The weather change is linked to a western disturbance over Himachal Pradesh and troughs extending across parts of north and central India. Such systems can bring rain even after the southwest monsoon begins withdrawing.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of moderate to heavy rain across Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad for two to three hours.

Advertisement

The IMD forecast suggests that daytime temperatures in Delhi-NCR could climb back to 32-34°C on Tuesday and 33-35°C on Wednesday, with night temperatures around 23-25°C. Partly cloudy skies and no rain are predicted for the following six days, so the temperature dip does not signal the arrival of winter.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts