Gurugram, Faridabad rain: Temperature dips to 27°C amid waterlogging

Early morning rain on Monday brought a welcome respite from the heat but triggered waterlogging and traffic snarls in low-lying areas of Gurugram and Faridabad. The downpour pulled the average temperature down to around 27°C.

Gurugram hits highest rainfall in district

Gurugram received around 40 mm of rain, the highest in the district, in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Monday Sub-tehsils Kadipur, Harsaru and Wazirabad each received 36 mm, followed by Badshahpur at 34 mm and Sohna at 30 mm. Manesar, Pataudi and Farrukhnagar recorded no rain.

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Water accumulated in Sector 10 and Sheetla Mata Road in old Gurugram. The stagnant water caused significant inconvenience to early morning pilgrims who had come for Navratri. Civic agencies are currently deploying pumps to clear the vulnerable stretches.

Faridabad faces traffic snarls

Faridabad received lighter rain over the same period. Badkhal and Dhauj recorded 15 mm each, followed by Tigaon at 12 mm. Faridabad tehsil received 11 mm, Mohna 10 mm and Dayalpur 9 mm. Ballabgarh and Gaunchhi recorded 6 mm each. Despite the lower numbers, waterlogging was reported at Ballabgarh, on NH-44, and at the Neelam-Ajronda intersection, significantly slowing down traffic on key stretches.

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Weather system and IMD forecast

The weather change is linked to a western disturbance over Himachal Pradesh and troughs extending across parts of north and central India. Such systems can bring rain even after the southwest monsoon begins withdrawing.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of moderate to heavy rain across Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad for two to three hours.

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The IMD forecast suggests that daytime temperatures in Delhi-NCR could climb back to 32-34°C on Tuesday and 33-35°C on Wednesday, with night temperatures around 23-25°C. Partly cloudy skies and no rain are predicted for the following six days, so the temperature dip does not signal the arrival of winter.