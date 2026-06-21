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Home / Delhi / Gurugram, Faridabad tighten security for NEET re-exam

Gurugram, Faridabad tighten security for NEET re-exam

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:52 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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A police official keeps a vigil through CCTV cameras from a control room, ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination. Image credits/PTI
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The administrations of Gurugram and Faridabad have strengthened security and logistical arrangements ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21. More than 13,000 medical aspirants are expected to appear across the two districts amid heightened vigilance following the nationwide paper leak controversy.

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In Gurugram, the district administration has imposed orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) around examination centres to prevent unlawful gatherings and ensure the smooth conduct of the test. Authorities have warned against the use of unfair means, the spread of rumours and any activity that could disrupt the examination process. Gurugram has 18 examination centres, where around 6,875 candidates are expected to appear for the re-test.

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Meanwhile, Faridabad has finalised extensive arrangements for more than 6,000 candidates. District officials have inspected examination centres and reviewed security, transport, power supply, sanitation and medical support facilities. Officials have placed special emphasis on uninterrupted electricity, drinking water, CCTV surveillance and the adequate deployment of police personnel at all venues.

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The heightened preparedness follows directions issued by Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, who recently chaired a high-level review meeting with district administrations, police officials and the National Testing Agency (NTA). He directed authorities to maintain close coordination among the education, health, transport and law enforcement departments to ensure a smooth and hassle-free examination experience for candidates.

Across the country, the Centre and the NTA have introduced unprecedented security measures for the re-examination. These include Aadhaar-based biometric verification, CCTV monitoring, GPS-enabled transportation of confidential materials, police escorts, social media surveillance and the deployment of additional security personnel. More than 22 lakh candidates are expected to take the examination nationwide.

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Officials in both Gurugram and Faridabad have appealed to candidates to reach their centres well before the reporting time and carry all required documents, including admit cards and valid photo identification, to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

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