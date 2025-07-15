DT
PT
Gurugram firing: Police identify accused who shot at singer Rahul Fazilpuria

Gurugram firing: Police identify accused who shot at singer Rahul Fazilpuria

Police have registered an FIR on the complaint of the victim
ANI
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:20 PM Jul 15, 2025 IST
Photo credit: Instagram/Fazilpuria
Singer Rahul Fazilpuria was allegedly shot at on the Southern Peripheral Road in Sector 71 of Haryana's Gurugram. Police have identified the accused and have registered an FIR, a police official said.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Gurugram Police, Sandeep Kumar, on Tuesday, said that the police rushed to the spot upon receiving the information and found the bullet mark.

Police PRO Sandeep Kumar said, "Late last evening, Gurugram police received information about firing on the SPL (Southern Peripheral Road) road in Sector 71. Police reached the spot and found a bullet mark on the spot."

Kumar added that the police have recovered a car from the spot of the incident and the accused has been identified.

"Police have registered an FIR on the complaint of the victim and an investigation is underway," PRO Sandeep Kumar said.

Further details in the case are awaited.

Fazilpuria contested the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections for the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) from the Gurgaon constituency. According to the Election Commission of India, he received a total of 13,278 votes and lost to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rao Inderjit Singh.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Police is grappling with the murder of Radhika Yadav, who was shot dead by her father, as per the police.

