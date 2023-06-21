Gurugram green belts all set to be revamped

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 20

Over 60 per cent green belts in the city have either been encroached on or are in a bad condition. Now, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has launched a war-scale initiative to restore green belts.

A core planning committee meeting chaired by GMDA CEO PC Meena was held to discuss restoration of green belts in the city. At the meeting, officials of the urban environment division were directed to chart a plan for proper landscaping and development of green belts.

Meena asked officials to prepare a holist sector-wise plan for the development of green belts and restoration of walkways in the city with inputs from experts and residents.

Officials were asked to identify plants/trees that were to be planted in specific areas.

Meena told officials to include pathways for pedestrians and cyclists in the development plan to provide adequate infrastructure for non-motorised transport in the city.

Officials of the GMDA, Municipal Corporation (MC) and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) were instructed to jointly curb repeated encroachments of green belts in the city.

“We need to develop green belts of city. It’s sad that encroachments and lack of upkeep have rendered majority of green belts, walkways and non-motorised pathways useless. We will start working on war footing to restore all infrastructure,” said Meena.

To address the frequently raised issue of illegal waste dumping at various locations in the city, the CEO outlined that the MC must increase its vigilance to curb such activities. He said the Gurugram Police may be authorised to challan and confiscate vehicles found dumping waste on non-designated spaces.

The CEO issued special instructions to officials to stop flowing of untreated sewage into master storm water drain network of the city and into Leg 1, Leg 2 and Leg 3.