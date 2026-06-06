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Home / Delhi / Gurugram Health Department busts sex determination racket in UP

Gurugram Health Department busts sex determination racket in UP

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:32 AM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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The arrested accused Manoj Kumar
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The Gurugram Health Department busted an illegal fetal sex determination racket operating in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district. Acting on a tip-off, the department conducted a raid and arrested a female mediator and an unqualified ultrasound operator.

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Dr Lokveer Singh¸ Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram authorised PCPNDT nodal officer Dr Devendra Singh Solanki and medical officer Dr Harish Kumar to investigate the matter. The probe revealed that pregnant women from Gurugram and nearby areas were being taken to Bijnor for fetal sex determination. A woman identified as Renu allegedly charged between Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000 for the service.

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The health department formed a special team and selected a pregnant woman as a decoy customer. Renu allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 for the service. After receiving an advance payment online, she arranged for the travel from New Delhi to Bijnor.

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“It was found that fetal sex determination was being carried out through illegal ultrasounds using a portable ultrasound machine at a private house in Bijnor. A joint team from the Gurugram and Bijnor health departments raided the premises and arrested Renu and ultrasound operator Manoj Kumar. The investigation revealed that Kumar did not possess the legal qualifications required to perform ultrasounds. Local police were called to the spot and both accused were handed over for further legal action,” an official said.

Dr Singh said the department would continue its campaign against fetal sex determination and female foeticide. He added that action would be taken against anyone found violating the PCPNDT Act.

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