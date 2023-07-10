Gurugram: Jilted man stabs ex-fiancé to death in broad daylight

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, July 10

A jilted lover stabbed his ex-fiancé to death in broad daylight in the street of Molahera village in Sector 22 area on Monday. Shockingly, the accused stabbed the girl in presence of her mother and both were crying for help but no one came to save them. The entire act was also caught in a CCTV camera installed nearby which went viral on social media.

Soon after, the mother of the girl caught the accused and informed the police who arrested him on reaching the spot. An FIR has been registered at Palam Vihar police station, said police.

According to the police, the arrested accused has been identified as Ram Kumar (23), and the deceased has been identified as Neha (19), both natives of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. Their families lived as tenants in Molahera village.

“Both of them were engaged by their family members but due to some reason the family members of the girl broke off their engagement. In revenge, the accused stabbed the girl to death with a sharp edged weapon. We have arrested the accused and are questioning him”, said Varun Dahiya, ACP, crime.

According to the police, the incident took place near the government school of Molahera village in a street near the house of victim at around 12 noon on Monday when the girl was heading home with her mother.

“Just close to victim’s house, the accused came from the front carrying a bag on his shoulder and stopped both of them in the street. Following a minor argument, the mother of the girl took her slipper in hand but in the meantime the accused took out a knife and attacked the girl. In the viral CCTV footage, both mother and daughter were seen struggling to defend themselves but the accused did not remove the knife from the girl's stomach. Later, the mother caught hold of the accused and thrashing him with a slipper.

On receiving information, a police team reached the spot and took the body in custody and arrested the accused.

“We have recovered the knife which was used in the murder and the mobile from the possession of the accused. We are questioning him and he will be produced in a city court,” said ACP Dahiya.

#Gurugram