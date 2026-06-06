Bioremediation project launched to ease Gurugram’s waste burden

In a major step to address Gurugram’s growing waste management challenge and reduce dependence on the overloaded Bandhwari landfill, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal on Friday launched a bioremediation pilot project at Dhankot Leg-3. The project will use naturally occurring microbes and fungi to scientifically treat legacy waste.

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The launch was the highlight of Haryana’s state-level World Environment Day celebrations in Gurugram. The Union Minister also laid the foundation stone for a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in Sector 102 and a project to supply treated wastewater to 170 parks across the city.

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The bioremediation project aims to break down decades-old waste through a controlled biological process involving microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi. These organisms speed up the decomposition of organic matter, reduce waste volume, eliminate foul odour, minimise methane emissions and help reclaim land occupied by garbage dumps.

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Officials said the pilot project assumes significance as the Bandhwari landfill remains one of the NCR’s biggest environmental concerns. Lakhs of tonnes of legacy waste have accumulated there over the years, with repeated complaints of leachate contamination, fires and air pollution. If successful, the technology could become an important tool for processing old waste heaps and reducing pressure on landfill sites across Gurugram.

Addressing the gathering, Manohar Lal said Gurugram, despite being one of India’s most modern cities, still has considerable ground to cover in sanitation and environmental management. “If Gurugram succeeds in controlling pollution and improving cleanliness, it can become one of the best cities in the world,” he said.

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The Union Minister stressed that environmental protection goes beyond tree plantation and requires action against all forms of pollution. Referring to recent pollution-control measures in the NCR, he said old BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles would be phased out. He also directed officials to ensure the scientific disposal of abandoned and scrap vehicles lying in public spaces and government premises.

Highlighting major causes of poor air quality, he pointed to construction dust and vehicular emissions and called for stricter control measures. He also urged citizens to segregate waste at source, reduce plastic use, promote recycling, and adopt clean and solar energy.

Forest and Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh said Gurugram’s environmental challenges cannot be resolved through government efforts alone and called for greater public participation. He urged residents to join the Prime Minister’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign and plant at least two saplings each.