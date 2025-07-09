A Gurugram resident, Arun Yadav, has been booked for sharing a controversial video that depicted Rahul Gandhi’s photo on sanitary pad. An FIR has been filed against him in Karnataka. The video was originally created by social media influencer Ratan Ranjan from Bihar, who dressed as a woman to criticise the Congress party’s recent campaign.

Recently, Congress started distributing sanitary pads to women in Bihar as part of its election campaign.

Ratan Ranjan mocked the campaign by dressing as a woman and sharing a video that raised questions about the initiative. Subsequently, Arun Yadav reposted Ranjan’s video on the social media platform X, expressing his support.

After the video gained traction online, a case was registered against Arun in Karnataka. The charges stem from allegations that the video misused Rahul Gandhi’s image and disseminated false information.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate condemned the video, stating, “The video showing Rahul Gandhi’s picture on a sanitary pad is completely fake. No such photo has been printed on any pad. The BJP is attempting to damage Rahul Gandhi’s image and is exploiting women’s issues like menstruation for their dirty politics.”

In response, Arun Yadav posted a video of his own, claiming that while women in Bihar were receiving free gifts, men like him were being sent to jail. He labeled the FIR as false and expressed concerns about a potential arrest. Yadav also urged Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini to intervene and halt the actions against him.