Gurugram: Man strangles wife following tiff over going home on Holi, held

The Gurugram police have arrested a man accused of his wife’s murder. The accused strangulated his wife after a quarrel over going home on Holi festival and fled after locking her body inside his rented room in Bhangrola village.

According to the police, on March 7, they got information that a room in village Bhangrola was locked and foul smell was coming from inside. A police team reached the spot and after breaking open the lock of the room, found the body of a woman lying inside. The deceased woman was identified as Renu, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

The house owner filed a complaint that a couple Deepak and Renu had lived in his rented room for the last eight months. He found a lock on the room on March 3 and thought that they must have gone home. After this, on March 7, a foul smell started coming from the room and he informed the police. The lock was broken and the body of Renu was found lying inside. An FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station.

While investigating, a team of the crime unit, Manesar, arrested the accused on Friday from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. The arrested accused has been identified as Ankit, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

“During interrogation, it was found that the name of Renu’s husband is Ankit and this Ankit is the same person whose name was told by the landlord as Deepak. The accused and his wife had a quarrel over going home on Holi festival after which the accused killed his wife by strangling her with a scarf and then ran away after locking the rented room. We are questioning the accused,” said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.