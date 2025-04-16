Gurugram MC intensifies drive to curb sale, use of single-use plastics

The Municipal Corporation, Gurugram (MCG), has ramped up its efforts to curb the sale and use of prohibited single-use plastic items as part of its preparations to improve its ranking in the Swachh Survekshan survey.

Gurugram’s cleanliness has declined drastically in the past one year. In the Swachh Survekshan Survey-2023, the city ranked 140th cleanest city out of 446 urban local bodies with a population of more than 1 lakh people.

In the 2022 report, Gurugram stood at 19th rank in terms of the cleanest city in the country — its highest-ever rank since the Central Government survey was launched in 2015.

Last month, the Urban Local Bodies Department had issued directives to the MCG to improve its ranking in the Swachh Survekshan to be held this year. The civic body has been asked to set-up comprehensive waste segregation systems at source points, ensure cleanliness, strengthen door-to-door garbage collection system and curb the use of single-use plastics.

Gurugram Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra said the MCG would carry out intensive efforts to enhance city’s beautification, visible cleanliness, sanitation infrastructure and waste management practices. “A better ranking in Swachh Survekshan will not only improve the city’s reputation but also contribute to a cleaner, healthier and a liveable urban environment,” she said.

MCG Additional Commissioner Balpreet Singh and consultant Colonel Sanjay Pandey (retired) said the civic body had intensified its campaign against the plastics. “We have issued 773 challans in the current year during the past three months and imposed a total fine of Rs 37.69 lakh on the violators — sale and use of single-use plastics,” they said.

Despite warnings and awareness campaigns, some vendors continue to use banned items such as plastic bags, handbills, flexes, flags, plates, glasses, spoons and plastic sheets used on dining tables. Officials said the MCG had received complaints about manufacturers bringing banned plastic items into the city from outside and selling them to vendors. “We have caught several offenders red-handed and imposed penalties on them,” they added.

Balpreet Singh said the drive against banned plastic items had been stepped up in all the zones of the city. Separate teams of the sanitation security force constituted by the civic body carried out drives against plastics 24 hours a day, he said.

Balpreet emphasised the importance of everyone joining hands to protect the environment and conserve nature. He appealed to the residents to end the menace of single-use plastics in the city.