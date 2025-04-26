Gurugram Metro Phase-1 to face delays, work set to start by June

The construction of the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) Phase-1 is likely to be delayed by weeks. Initially, work was scheduled to begin on May 1, but it now looks set to start towards the end of May or in the first week of June.

The delay is due to a holdup in the tender process, which was floated by GMRL in late March. Bids for the contract were originally set to open on April 22, but this has now been extended until May 1. Once the bids are opened, the work order would be issued to the successful contractor after rate negotiations and other departmental formalities. As a result, the construction work is expected to be delayed by a few weeks.

The selected contractor would be responsible for conducting a detailed survey of the viaduct alignment and constructing the station structures, including track supports, commercial areas and other civil works. They would also set up a control room for communication links between offices and work sites.

Advertisement

Phase-1 of the project will involve the construction of a 15.2 km elevated viaduct and 14 metro stations from HUDA City Centre to Sector 9. The estimated cost of this section is Rs 1,286 crore and if all goes to plan, it is expected to be completed by mid-2027.

The new metro line, starting from HUDA City Centre, would have stations at Sector 45, Sector 46 (Cyber Park), Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 33, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai and Sector 9. A spur would also connect Basai to the Dwarka Expressway at Sector 101 station.