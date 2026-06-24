Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority completes desilting of drains

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has completed the desilting of the city’s three major master storm water drains—Leg 1, Leg 2 and Leg 3 (Badshahpur Drain).

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GMDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) P C Meena said on Monday that, apart from cleaning the major master drains, a new RCC drain, Leg 4, has also been constructed to improve the flow of rainwater during heavy rainfall and cloudbursts. The new drain is expected to reduce waterlogging and provide relief to commuters during the ensuing monsoon season.

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He said the desilting drive involved the removal of accumulated silt, mud, debris and other obstructions from the drains. This has restored their carrying capacity and improved the efficiency of the city’s storm water drainage network.

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Meena said the 12.36-km-long Leg 1 drain, with a carrying capacity of 541 cusecs, caters to storm water from Sikanderpur, Cyber Hub, DLF Phases 1, 2 and 3, Udyog Vihar, Old Delhi road, Sectors 18, 19, 22, 23 and 23A, Palam Vihar and adjoining areas before discharging into the Najafgarh Drain.

The 16.3-km-long Leg 2 drain, with a carrying capacity of 1,305 cusecs, serves Sectors 27, 29 and 41, NH-48, Atul Kataria Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Ashok Vihar, Bhimgarh Kheri, Rajendra Park, Dharampur and Sector 107, ensuring faster evacuation of storm water from these areas.

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The 26-km-long Badshahpur Drain (Leg 3), one of the city’s largest storm water channels with a carrying capacity of 3,800 cusecs, has also been fully desilted. The drain carries storm water from Ghata village, the Southern Peripheral Road corridor, Vatika Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Gadoli, Sector 37D, Dhankot, Pataudi Road and adjoining areas before joining the Najafgarh Drain near Sector 99, Meena added.

He further said that, based on past experiences of waterlogging along NH-48, GMDA has constructed the 4.6-km-long Leg 4 RCC Box Drain from Vatika Chowk on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) to Ramprastha Society near NPR (Dwarka Expressway). The drain merges with Leg 3 just before the railway line and will serve Sectors 68 to 80. The measure is also expected to reduce the flow of rainwater towards NH-48.

GMDA has also undertaken extensive cleaning of roadside surface drains and constructed additional road gullies to facilitate quicker evacuation of rainwater from roads. An adequate number of pump sets, along with generator sets, will be installed wherever required to clear accumulated rainwater. Arrangements for JCBs and Poclain machines have also been made.