Gurugram minor’s rape: SC allows SIT to file chargesheet in local court

The Supreme Court on Monday permitted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the horrific rape of a three-year-old girl in Gurugram to file its charge sheetbefore a local court.

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On behalf of the Haryana Government, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told a Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi that a court-appointed special investigation team (SIT) comprising three senior women police officers has completed the probe.

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Appreciating the SIT for concluding the probe within the stipulated time frame, the Bench said the chargesheet could be filed through the jurisdictional police station before the designated woman POCSO judge in Gurugram for further consideration.

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The top court, however, kept the petition filed by the victim’s father pending for examining the role of doctors of government hospitals in such cases as also the issue of grant of compensations to the victim.

Noting that the Haryana Police made all-out efforts to protect the accused, the Supreme Court had on March 25 set up an SIT consisting of three women IPS officers “in order to ensure a fair, dispassionate and independent investigation” into the Gurugram minor’s rape case.

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The SIT members were Kala Ramachandran, Additional Director General of Police and Director, Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, Anshu Singla, Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Haryana, and Jasleen Kaur, Deputy Commissioner of Police/HQRs and Deputy Commissioner of Police/Crime, Jhajjar. The top court asked the SIT to take over the probe “forthwith”.

“The manner in which the police authorities, ranging from the Commissioner of Police to the Sub-Inspector, have so far investigated discloses a concerted and unwarranted attempt to discredit the version of the minor victim and to portray the concerns raised by her parents as exaggerated and unfounded, “the Bench had said, pulling up the Gurugram Police and the Child Welfare Committee for their “shameful”, “reckless” and “insensitive” approach.

It had directed the Gurugram District and Sessions Judge to assign the horrific case to the special POCSO court presided over by a woman judicial officer.

The minor was allegedly sexually assaulted by two female domestic helps along with their male accomplice for approximately two months in a society in Sector 54. Following allegations made by the child’s parents, an FIR was registered on February 4 under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act at Sector 53 police station. Although the incident occurred between December 2025 and January 2026, the parents reported the matter to the police after the girl disclosed her ordeal to her mother, the police alleged.