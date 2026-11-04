Gurugram, Noida air severe

Air quality stayed severe across Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, with Faridabad at an AQI of 321, Noida at 327 and Greater Noida at 341, all "hazardous", while Gurugram logged 287 in the "severe" band, according to aqi.in. Doctors have sounded an alert ahead of Diwali, especially for senior citizens and children.

Dr Manoj Kumar Goel, Principal Director and Unit Head, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, FMRI Gurugram, said the damage does not end with the festival. "The crackers stop within a day or two, yet the haze over north India stays well into December. Last November, Delhi's PM2.5 averaged 215 micrograms per cubic metre, nearly twice the October reading. The WHO yearly guideline is 5," he said.

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Dr Manu Madan, Senior Consultant, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Medanta Noida, said: "During Diwali, the combination of increased vehicular emissions, firecracker smoke, construction dust and unfavourable weather conditions can significantly deteriorate air quality. These pollutants can irritate the respiratory tract, trigger inflammation and aggravate pre-existing conditions such as asthma, bronchitis and COPD."

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Doctors say high AQI can trigger asthma attacks, persistent cough, wheezing and breathlessness. It can also cause red, watering and itchy eyes, and skin irritation, dryness and rashes. Children, whose lungs are still developing, and the elderly are the most vulnerable.

Dr Prashant Saxena, Chairperson, Respiratory Diseases and Critical Care, Artemis Hospital Gurugram, said: "Firecracker smoke, exhaust fumes, construction dust and waste burning release harmful pollutants such as PM2.5 and PM10. These fine particles can get deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, causing coughing, difficulty breathing, red eyes and asthma attacks."

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The risk extends to the heart. Dr Rohit Goel, Senior Consultant, Max Hospital Gurgaon, said: "Cardiac patients, especially those who also have COPD or other lung problems, need to be extra careful during smog. They should stay indoors during peak pollution hours and avoid walks in the early morning and peak evening. They must monitor their heart health closely and inform their doctor at even the slightest discomfort"

Dr Ajay Phadke, Director, Strategic Business Development, Agilus Diagnostics, said: "Fine particulate matter, PM2.5, passes from the lungs into the bloodstream. It inflames the airways, raises blood pressure and makes the blood more prone to clotting. Studies consistently show a rise in heart attacks and strokes in the days after a severe AQI spike."

Doctors advise seeing a doctor if a cough lasts over two weeks, or if there is wheezing, breathlessness, chest discomfort or a resting oxygen reading below 94 per cent, and not self-medicating with antibiotics or steroids.