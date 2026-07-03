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Home / Delhi / Gurugram police arrest 188 in property crime cases during June, solve 103

Gurugram police arrest 188 in property crime cases during June, solve 103

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:24 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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The Gurugram police arrested 188 accused in connection with property-related crimes during June and solved 103 cases as part of its sustained drive against criminal activities.

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The police have been continuously taking effective action against property-related crimes with the objective of ensuring a crime-free and safer city. During June 2026, the police achieved significant success by taking prompt action in cases of theft, motor vehicle theft, burglary, robbery and snatching, arresting 188 accused and successfully solving 103 cases.

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The police said a total of 277 property crime cases were registered during June 2026. Through scientific investigation, technical evidence, CCTV footage analysis and intelligence gathered by various police teams, 103 cases were worked out.

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According to police data, of the 33 burglary cases registered, 15 were solved and 36 accused were arrested. Of the 168 motor vehicle theft cases, 47 were worked out, leading to the arrest of 37 accused. Of the five robbery cases, four were solved and 16 accused were arrested. Of the five snatching cases, two were solved, resulting in the arrest of five accused. Of the 66 theft cases, 35 were successfully worked out, with 94 accused arrested.

“The notable success achieved in property crime investigations is the result of the coordinated use of scientific investigation methods, technical analysis, CCTV footage, cyber tools, field intelligence and sustained special operations carried out by the Gurugram police. Interrogation of the arrested accused has also yielded valuable information regarding other criminal cases, on which further legal action is being taken,” a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

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