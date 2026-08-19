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Home / Delhi / Gurugram police arrest Gwalior auto driver in cyber fraud case

Gurugram police arrest Gwalior auto driver in cyber fraud case

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:32 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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The accused in the custody of the Gurugram police.
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The Gurugram police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver from Gwalior for allegedly working on a 5% commission for a cyber-fraud syndicate that cheated a man of Rs 18.31 lakh. The accused allegedly used part of the proceeds to buy gold.

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Investigation revealed that Rs 3.31 lakh of the defrauded amount was transferred directly to a jewellery shop’s bank account to facilitate the purchase of gold.

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According to the police, a man filed a complaint on June 25, stating that someone posing as an Airtel employee had called him and persuaded him to convert his SIM into an eSIM. His mobile network stopped working soon after. During this period, Rs 18.31 lakh was transferred from his HSBC account through seven unauthorised RTGS and NEFT transactions. A case was registered at the Cyber Crime South police station.

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Acting on technical evidence and analysis of the banking trail, the police arrested Jai Verma, alias Bittu (24), a resident of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday. He had previously worked as an auto-rickshaw driver.

During interrogation, the police found that the cyber fraudsters had transferred Rs 3.31 lakh to a jewellery shop. On their instructions, Verma allegedly used the money to buy gold and later sold it to another person.

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The Gurugram cyber team traced the bank account and placed the amount on hold. The jewellery shop owner later lodged a cheating case against Verma in Gwalior, in which he was arrested.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that Jai Verma worked with the cyber fraudsters on a 5% commission. At their direction, he purchased gold using the proceeds of cyber fraud and supplied it to others. He also helped the fraudsters by providing bank accounts and disposing of the proceeds,” a senior police officer said. Verma has been taken on four days’ police remand and is being questioned, the police said.

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