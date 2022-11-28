Gurugram police arrest man for raping minor daughter

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 28

Gurugram police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly raping his minor daughter for the past three years after threatening to kill her. The accused, a carpenter by profession, was produced in a city court today, which sent him into judicial custody.

Police said the minor kept mum for long about her ordeal. She finally confided in one of her acquaintances about this and the matter reached an NGO. The NGO members informed the police and an FIR was registered at Bajghera police station. The accused was arrested yesterday night, said police.

According to the complaint filed by the class 8 student, about 3 years ago her father found her alone in the house and sexually assaulted her under the influence of alcohol. After this, he often started exploiting her by threatening her.

“My father would rape me whenever my mother was out of the house. When I protested, he would threaten to throw me out of the house or kill me. Due to this, I remained silent. My father raped me again on October 28. I told the same to my acquaintance who took me to a female volunteer at an NGO. They informed the police and I was rescued from my home on Saturday,” the victim said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act at Bajghera police station on Saturday.

“We arrested the accused on Sunday, who is a native of Madhya Pradesh. He has been living in Bajghera area for the past many years as a tenant and works as a carpenter. He was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody,” said Inspector Aman Singh, SHO, Bajghera police station.

