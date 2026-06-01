Gurugram police book 735 drunk drivers in week-long operation

In a major road safety drive, the Gurugram traffic police carried out an intensive crackdown on drunk driving from May 23 to 30, booking more than 100 offenders a day on average. During the week-long operation, police issued 735 challans to motorists found driving under the influence of alcohol and impounded two vehicles. Teams were deployed at identified locations across the city to conduct sobriety tests and monitor traffic movement.

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The penalties extend beyond fines. Police said every driver booked during the drive will face an automatic three-month suspension of their driving licence and will not be allowed to drive any motor vehicle during this period. The campaign is part of the traffic police’s broader effort to curb reckless driving, enforce traffic rules and make roads safer.

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Reiterating its zero-tolerance stance, the Gurugram police urged residents not to drive under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants. Following the drive, the department said it would continue special night-time checkpoints and similar enforcement operations. Police said a sustained presence on the roads would help deter offenders and promote responsible driving across the city.