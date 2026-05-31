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Home / Delhi / Gurugram police bust lottery fraud racket, 6 held from Delhi

Gurugram police bust lottery fraud racket, 6 held from Delhi

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:25 AM May 31, 2026 IST
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Cyber fraudsters in the custody of the Gurugram police.
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The Gurugram cyber police busted a cyber-fraud racket and arrested six accused involved in online gaming, lottery fraud and other cyber scams after raiding a flat in Delhi.

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The police recovered 31 mobile phones, nine laptops, nine ATM cards, 43 SIM cards, cheque books, passbooks of three bank accounts and three swipe machines from the flat.

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According to police, acting on technical surveillance, a cyber-police team led by Inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO of the Manesar Cyber Police Station, raided a flat in Asalatpur, Janakpuri, Delhi, on Friday. During the operation, the team apprehended six persons allegedly running an online betting network through gaming panels and carrying out cyber fraud.

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The accused were identified as Arjun Kumar of Maharani Enclave, Om Vihar, Uttam Nagar; Harsh of Budhpur Bijapur, North West Delhi; Tanuj alias Nonu of Shastri Nagar, North Delhi; Shoaib of JJ Colony; Samarjit of Vishnu Garden; and Nishant of Om Vihar Phase-5, Uttam Nagar.

A case had already been registered against them at the Manesar Cyber Police Station under Section 318(4) of the BNS. During the raid, police found the six accused operating laptops and mobile phones inside the flat.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that Nishant and his associates were running online gaming accounts on the instructions of another person. They allegedly advertised gaming platforms to attract users. Customers created accounts on gaming websites and made payments through QR codes provided on the platforms. The accused received the money and credited points or coins to the users’ gaming IDs in return for salaries and commissions.

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that bank account kits, SIM cards and QR codes were supplied to them through WhatsApp by another person. These were used for online gaming operations, financial transactions and cyber fraud. We have obtained three-day police remand of the two main accused, Nishant and Shoaib, and are questioning them,” said Gaurav Phogat, ACP (Cyber).

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