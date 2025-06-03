Gurugram Police Cyber Security Summer Internship commences

The 12th edition of the Gurugram Police Cyber Security Summer Internship (GPCSSI 2025) was inaugurated today by Gaurav Rajpurohit, DCP East, at DAV Public School, Sector 49. This year, the internship has attracted over 12,000 applications.

Following the inauguration, DCP Rajpurohit delivered an insightful address on the growing transition from physical crimes to digital threats and stressed the importance of cyber awareness among the youth. He underscored the significant role interns will play as Cyber Ambassadors and Cyber Warriors in promoting cyber hygiene within their communities.

This year, the internship has received an overwhelming response, with more than 12,000 applications. From these, 1,100 interns have been selected—comprising 550 Cyber Warriors (including undergraduate, graduate, postgraduate students and working professionals) and 550 Cyber Ambassadors (students from Grade 9 to 12)—making it a truly pan-India representation.

The ceremony began with the traditional lighting of the lamp by DCP East Gaurav Rajpurohit, ACP Cybercrime Pranshu Dewan, and Dr Rakshit Tandon. Dr Tandon recounted the inspiring journey of the internship over the past 12 years, presenting video testimonials from former interns who are now excelling in the field of cyber security.

A powerful nukkad natak (street play) performed by students of DAV Public School on the theme of cybercrime sensitised the audience to digital threats and the importance of online safety. Charu Maini delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the police, mentors and students for their dedication to this noble cause.

A spokesperson for Gurugram police stated that over the next month, interns would undergo intensive hands-on training in cyber security, cyber hygiene, investigations and tool development. The programme will include guest lectures from national cyber experts and conclude with a grand closing ceremony on 2 July 2025.