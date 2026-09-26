Gurugram police demolish property of gangster’s aide

In a major crackdown under its ‘zero-tolerance’ policy against criminals and the land mafia, the Gurugram police on Friday demolished an illegal structure belonging to a criminal and close aide of gangster Kaushal Chaudhary.

According to the police, acting on intelligence inputs, the illegal construction was identified in Naharpur Rupa. The structure was completely demolished and the land restored to its original condition.

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The accused, identified as Krishna, a resident of Naharpur Rupa, has more than 11 criminal cases registered against him in Gurugram. The cases include serious offences such as murder, attempt to murder and violations under the Arms Act, the police said.

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The action was carried out by the Crime Branch, Sector 39, in coordination with the concerned departments. Under police supervision, the illegal structure was removed and the land cleared. Law and order was maintained throughout the operation.

A Gurugram police spokesperson said the force remained committed to protecting public land, maintaining law and order and safeguarding citizens from exploitation. The spokesperson said such intelligence-based operations against criminal activities would continue.