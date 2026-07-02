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Home / Delhi / Gurugram police form 2 traffic task forces to curb stunts, road rage

Gurugram police form 2 traffic task forces to curb stunts, road rage

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:23 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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The Gurugram police have formed two special traffic enforcement task forces to improve road safety and curb road rage, stunt driving and other dangerous traffic violations. A senior police officer said the teams will identify motorists committing serious traffic offences and ensure swift, strict legal action. They will also conduct special drives against stunt driving, rash driving, road rage and traffic violations committed for social media reels.

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The two task forces have been constituted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Prateek Gahlot.

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The teams will continuously monitor viral videos and social media posts to identify and trace violators. Action will be taken against offenders in accordance with the law. The DCP (Traffic) will regularly review the functioning and enforcement action of both task forces.

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“The Gurugram police appeals to the public to follow traffic rules and refrain from stunt driving, rash driving, road rage or other dangerous acts on public roads for social media popularity. We are committed to taking prompt and strict legal action against anyone found indulging in such activities,” a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

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