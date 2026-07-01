Gurugram police form teams to tackle industrial disputes

To further strengthen law and order in industrial areas, the Gurugram police have constituted the Labour Liaison and Industrial Coordination Team (LLICT). Under the new initiative, the system will be implemented in every concerned police station jurisdiction across Gurugram to improve policing, coordination and response in industrial areas.

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Commissioner of Police Gurugram Sibash Kabiraj issued the order to form the LLICT to strengthen coordination among industry management, labour unions and the local administration, and ensure a prompt and effective police response to industrial disputes, protests, demonstrations and strikes.

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Under the order, one or two LLICTs will be constituted in each police station area depending on the number of industrial units and operational requirements. Each team will comprise four to five police personnel with strong public dealing skills and the ability to coordinate effectively with industry management, labour unions and the Labour Department.

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The LLICTs will maintain regular liaison with the Labour Department, industrial establishments, labour unions, security officers and Human Resources (HR) officials. They will conduct regular visits to sensitive industrial areas, promptly report labour disputes, protests, demonstrations and law and order issues to senior officers, and pay special attention to the safety of women employees. The teams will also maintain constant surveillance on the activities of anti-social and outside elements.

A senior police officer said duty charts for all LLICTs will be prepared by the respective Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), specifying patrolling areas, liaison officers and reporting mechanisms. The concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) will regularly review the functioning of the teams. To improve operational efficiency, a one-day training programme will be held every month at the Conference Room of the Old CP Office in Gurugram. Expert officers will provide training in industrial dispute handling, labour laws, crowd control, law and order management, negotiation and communication skills, women’s safety, emergency response, crisis management and intelligence collection.

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“Under the new system, every LLICT will submit a daily activity report to the concerned SHO and ACP. The ACP will forward a weekly review report to the respective DCP, while the DCP Headquarters and the Joint Commissioner of Police will conduct regular monthly reviews of the overall functioning and issue necessary directions to ensure effective policing and a prompt response in industrial areas,” the officer added.

“This initiative by the Gurugram police will further strengthen trust, coordination and cooperation among industries, labour unions and the police. It will facilitate the timely resolution of industrial disputes, enhance the safety of women employees, help maintain law and order in sensitive industrial areas, and ensure a swift police response during emergencies. The police remain committed to providing a safe, peaceful and investment-friendly environment in line with the city’s industrial growth, while ensuring effective protection of the interests of both industries and workers,” said Kabiraj.