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Home / Delhi / Gurugram police hold road safety meet with bike riders

Gurugram police hold road safety meet with bike riders

Move follows recent hit-and-run involving woman biker on Golf Course Road

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:27 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Police officials interact with bike riders at a cafe on the Faridabad road on Sunday.
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Following a recent hit-and-run case involving a female biker, Gurugram Police on Sunday held an interaction and awareness meeting with bike riders as part of efforts to promote road safety amid a series of recent accidents involving two-wheelers.

On Sunday morning, DCP East and Traffic Sandeep Kumar, ACP DLF Vishnu Prasad, Inspector Manoj Kumar and the SHO of DLF Phase 1 police station interacted with around 60 bike riders at different cafes near the Gwal Pahari Police Chowki. The riders had come from Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and various other places.

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During the meeting, police officers sensitised the riders to road safety rules and explained the importance of safe and responsible driving. The riders were specifically instructed to follow prescribed speed limits and lane-driving rules, and to avoid speeding, negligent driving, unnecessary sudden lane changes and other risky manoeuvres.

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They were also advised to drive at a cautious and controlled speed according to road and traffic conditions, and to take care of their own safety as well as that of other motorists and pedestrians. The officers urged them to act as responsible road users by following traffic rules.

Police officers told the riders that reaching their destination safely should be the most important objective of any ride. They said the risk of road accidents could be reduced by following basic traffic rules, including prescribed speed limits and lane discipline.

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The riders were also urged to make their respective biking groups and fellow riders aware of road safety norms and to set an example for others by following traffic rules themselves.

“Gurugram Police appeals to the general public, especially bike riders, to prioritise safety over speed on the road. Follow the prescribed speed limit, adopt lane driving and ensure safe travel by complying with traffic rules. Safe driving is not merely about following rules, but also about taking responsibility for one’s own life and the lives of others,” said DCP Sandeep Kumar.

The meeting comes after a woman biker, Siya, was allegedly hit by a car on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road on September 13. A case was registered under attempt to murder and other sections, and police arrested two accused, who were sent into judicial custody.

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