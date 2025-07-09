Gurugram police install ANPR cameras to tackle overspeeding

To combat overspeeding, the Gurugram traffic police have installed Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at six locations on National Highway 48 and nine locations on the Dwarka Expressway. DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan announced that these cameras will help identify 14 types of traffic violations.

A meeting was held at the office of the DCP (Traffic) with officials from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to discuss the implementation of these cameras, which utilise Global Shutter Technology. In total, 15 locations have been equipped with these advanced systems to enhance road safety.

The NHAI has categorised the traffic management initiatives into three main systems: Video Incident Detection and Enforcement System (VIDES), Traffic Monitoring Camera System (TMCS), and Variable Message Sign Boards (VMS).

Starting July 10, traffic enforcement will commence using these cameras, targeting violations such as over-speeding, failure to wear seat belts, riding without helmets, triple riding, wrong-side driving, and improper lane changes. Additionally, separate fines will be issued for prohibited vehicles on Dwarka Expressway, including two-wheelers, e-rickshaws, and tractors. The cameras will also provide real-time information about accidents, vehicle breakdowns, and traffic jams, allowing for prompt resolution to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The DCP emphasised the importance of adhering to speed limits on National Highway 48 and Dwarka Expressway. Drivers who violate traffic rules will face penalties as per the Motor Vehicles Act.