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Home / Delhi / Gurugram police issue 10,768 challans worth Rs 63 lakh

Gurugram police issue 10,768 challans worth Rs 63 lakh

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:52 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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The traffic police officer issues challan to a truck driver in Gurugram.
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The Gurugram traffic police issued 10,768 challans to commuters for violating traffic rules, including wrong-side driving, driving without a seat belt, riding without a helmet and drunk driving. The challans were issued within a week, from June 15 to 21, with penalties amounting to more than Rs 63.08 lakh.

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According to NIC server data, 3,975 challans were issued through on-ground enforcement. These included 354 for wrong-side driving, 76 for road-marking violations, 149 for pillion riders without helmets, 118 for driving without a seat belt, 230 for riding without a helmet, 409 for drunk driving, 37 for dangerous U-turns, 48 for triple riding, 45 for over-speeding and 669 for lane-changing violations.

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In addition, 6,793 challans were generated through surveillance cameras. These included 2,692 for lane-changing violations, 2,912 for no-entry violations, two for over-speeding, 145 for pillion riders without helmets, 163 for riding without a helmet, 22 for triple riding, 443 for driving without a seat belt, 334 for pollution-related violations and 70 for front-seat passengers without seat belts. During the period, fines amounting to Rs 63,08,700 were imposed through on-ground enforcement drives.

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The police also acted against wrongly parked vehicles and heavy vehicles changing lanes on highways, which caused inconvenience to commuters. Motorists driving without helmets, without seat belts or under the influence of alcohol were penalised.

“To maintain road discipline and reduce road accidents, special surveillance is being carried out on NH-48, Dwarka Expressway and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with the help of NHAI cameras and drone technology,” said DCP Traffic Prateek Gahlot.

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