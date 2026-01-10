Gurugram Police launch Whatsapp chatbot for enhanced public outreach

Gurugram Police launched a WhatsApp chatbot on Friday to improve public outreach and digital services. Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora announced that citizens can now connect with the police via WhatsApp at the number 9599964777.

Advertisement

Commissioner Arora highlighted that in a smart and rapidly growing city like Gurugram, citizen expectations are evolving. To meet these modern demands, Gurugram Police has developed this WhatsApp chatbot to make communication between the police and the public more accessible, quick, and reliable.

Advertisement

“The chatbot provides a range of services, including information on nearby police stations, traffic complaints, reporting lost mobiles, advisories, helpline numbers, Google map locations, and feedback options, making police services faster and more accessible. This chatbot is not just a technical tool but a powerful medium for public service, transparency, and accountability, which will make the police system more people-friendly. It allows citizens to report issues like traffic jams, road accidents, potholes, waterlogging, road blockages, vehicle breakdowns, and even share photos or locations, all while receiving a reference ID for their complaint,” said Commissioner Arora.