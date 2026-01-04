DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Gurugram Police react to viral video of man performing stunt on moving Thar on Dwarka Expressway

Gurugram Police react to viral video of man performing stunt on moving Thar on Dwarka Expressway

The video was recorded by someone sitting in another car that was following the vehicle

article_Author
PTI
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:35 PM Jan 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Police in Gurugram have taken cognisance of a video in which an occupant of a moving Thar can be seen half‑hanging out of the window while the vehicle was being driven on the Dwarka Expressway. In the video, the person, who appears to be a young man, can also be seen filming himself while performing the act.

Advertisement

The video was recorded by someone sitting in another car following the SUV.

Advertisement

It was uploaded by an X user, tagging the Gurugram police and the Delhi police, demanding action.

Advertisement

The user wrote in his post that such stunts not only endanger the lives of those performing the stunt but also pose a major threat to other vehicles plying on the highway.

Responding to the post, Gurugram police stated that they have taken cognisance of the matter and action would be taken soon.

Advertisement

This is not the first time such an incident has happened in Gurugram. The police had issued challans and seized vehicles in several such cases in the past.

In November 2025, Haryana DGP OP Singh triggered a row with his comments on the car.

At a press conference in Gurugram, the DGP, while speaking on road safety and traffic violations, reportedly remarked that most Thar and bullet riders have a criminal mindset.

Subsequently, a Gurugram resident and Mahindra Thar owner issued a legal notice to the police officer, seeking a public apology and withdrawal of remarks.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts