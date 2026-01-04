Gurugram Police react to viral video of man performing stunt on moving Thar on Dwarka Expressway

Police in Gurugram have taken cognisance of a video in which an occupant of a moving Thar can be seen half‑hanging out of the window while the vehicle was being driven on the Dwarka Expressway. In the video, the person, who appears to be a young man, can also be seen filming himself while performing the act.

The video was recorded by someone sitting in another car following the SUV.

It was uploaded by an X user, tagging the Gurugram police and the Delhi police, demanding action.

The user wrote in his post that such stunts not only endanger the lives of those performing the stunt but also pose a major threat to other vehicles plying on the highway.

Responding to the post, Gurugram police stated that they have taken cognisance of the matter and action would be taken soon.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened in Gurugram. The police had issued challans and seized vehicles in several such cases in the past.

In November 2025, Haryana DGP OP Singh triggered a row with his comments on the car.

At a press conference in Gurugram, the DGP, while speaking on road safety and traffic violations, reportedly remarked that most Thar and bullet riders have a criminal mindset.

Subsequently, a Gurugram resident and Mahindra Thar owner issued a legal notice to the police officer, seeking a public apology and withdrawal of remarks.