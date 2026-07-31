Gurugram police tighten security for Kanwar Yatra

Gurugram Police have stepped up security arrangements to ensure the peaceful and safe conduct of the Kanwar Yatra 2026, with a round-the-clock control room to monitor security operations throughout the pilgrimage.

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Kanwar routes will be monitored through CCTV cameras, while the bomb disposal squad, dog squad and intelligence wing have all been placed on alert.

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To ensure the safety of devotees, smooth traffic movement, effective law and order, and the uninterrupted conduct of the Kanwar Yatra, Gurugram Police have implemented comprehensive, multi-layered security measures. Under the directions of the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, all Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police and Station House Officers (SHOs) have been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance in their respective jurisdictions and ensure the effective implementation of all security arrangements.

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Continuous monitoring is being carried out along Kanwar routes, camps and other sensitive locations, while senior police officers are personally supervising arrangements on the ground. Adequate police deployment has also been ensured to enable a swift response to any situation during the Yatra.

According to the police, the safety and convenience of devotees remain the highest priority. Adequate police personnel, women police officers, Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs), Police Control Room (PCR) units and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been deployed along the Kanwar routes. Barricades, rope barricading and dedicated lanes have been put in place at key locations to facilitate the safe and smooth movement of Kanwariyas. Women Help Desks have also been activated to assist female devotees. All police officers and personnel have been instructed to maintain a courteous, sensitive and cooperative approach while interacting with pilgrims.

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“A special traffic management and diversion plan has been implemented to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the Yatra. Additional traffic police personnel have been deployed at major intersections, cut points and congested locations. Green corridors have been ensured for the uninterrupted movement of ambulances and other emergency services. Cranes and recovery vehicles have also been kept on standby wherever required. Continuous monitoring of traffic operations is being carried out to ensure the convenience of both the general public and Kanwar pilgrims,” said Prateek Gehlot, DCP (Traffic).

A senior police officer appealed to Kanwar pilgrims and members of the public to cooperate with the police administration, follow traffic regulations and immediately report any suspicious activity or emergency. The officer said Gurugram Police remained fully committed to ensuring the safety of devotees, maintaining law and order, and preserving a peaceful atmosphere. All officers and personnel are performing their duties with dedication, discipline and vigilance to ensure that the Kanwar Yatra 2026 is conducted safely, smoothly and successfully.

On Thursday, DCP Manesar Prabina P chaired a review meeting with all SHOs of the Manesar Zone at the Manesar Police Office in preparation for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra. During the meeting, she directed all SHOs to ensure adequate deployment of police personnel at Kanwar camps established within their respective police station jurisdictions. She emphasised that the safety and security of Kanwariyas was the highest priority during the pilgrimage and instructed officers to remain highly vigilant to prevent theft, pickpocketing and other criminal activities.

Separately, DCP (East) Sandeep Kumar also briefed police personnel deployed in their respective police station areas to ensure effective law and order, efficient traffic management and the safety of devotees during the Kanwar Yatra 2026. Necessary instructions regarding Kanwar Yatra duties and naka deployment were issued to all officers and personnel.