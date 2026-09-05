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Home / Delhi / Gurugram rain alert: District authority issues advisory as IMD warns of thunderstorms, gusty winds

Gurugram rain alert: District authority issues advisory as IMD warns of thunderstorms, gusty winds

Manesar records highest rainfall at 54mm, followed by Wazirabad at 42mm and Gurugram at 41mm

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:02 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Vehicles lined up in a heavy traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway following torrential rain in Gurugram on Friday. Image credit/PTI
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The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Gurugram, has issued a fresh public advisory urging people to avoid non-essential travel, acting on a nowcast warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at 10.38am on Saturday.

The IMD forecasts heavy rainfall exceeding 15mm per hour within the next two to three hours, accompanied by moderate thunderstorms and gusty winds.

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The advisory further asked citizens to avoid waterlogged roads, underpasses and low-lying areas; as well as trees, electric poles and overhead wires. It also cautioned residents against attempting to cross flooded stretches.

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The precautions have become almost routine in Gurugram, where the same pockets flood monsoon after monsoon, exposing persistent gaps in the city's drainage infrastructure despite repeated warnings and crores of rupees spent on mitigation and drainage works over the years.

All concerned departments and emergency response agencies have been directed to remain vigilant and take necessary precautionary measures, the advisory stated.

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Meanwhile, rain across the district over the past 24 hours remained highly uneven, according to the tehsil/sub-tehsil wise report for the period from 8 am on September 4 to 8 am on September 5.

Manesar recorded the highest rainfall at 54mm, followed by Wazirabad at 42mm and Gurugram at 41mm. Kadipur and Harsaru, both under Gurugram, recorded 29mm each, while Sohna recorded 26mm and Badshahpur 12mm.

Pataudi and Farukh Nagar logged the lowest rainfall in the district at 10mm each.

The wide variation — from 10mm to 54mm across different pockets — underscores the highly localised nature of the monsoon showers. While Manesar and Wazirabad received relatively heavy rain, Pataudi and Farukh Nagar saw comparatively lighter showers.

With the IMD warning signalling more rain through the day, residents have been urged to keep track of further weather alerts and directions issued by the weather department and district administration.

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