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Home / Delhi / Gurugram Rapid Metro records 9.4% increase in ridership

Gurugram Rapid Metro records 9.4% increase in ridership

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:18 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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A Rapid Metro train running during a trial run with services set to resume under Unlock 4.0, in city, Metro services will be resumed from Sept 7 with certain restrictions, picture captured on Sunday in Gurugram -(FILE PHOTO)
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The Gurugram Rapid Metro recorded a sharp rise in commuter traffic, registering around 80.81 lakh passenger journeys during the first five months of 2026. This represents a 9.4 per cent increase over the same period in 2025, when the network carried 73.81 lakh passengers.

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The figures were presented at a recent board meeting of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) and underline the metro’s growing role as a key mode of public transport in Gurugram. Along with higher ridership, HMRTC also reported a financial turnaround. The corporation posted an operational surplus of Rs 9.18 crore between January and May 2026, compared with a deficit of Rs 1.98 crore during the corresponding period last year.

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Officials attributed the growth to several factors, with non-fare revenue emerging as one of the biggest contributors. According to HMRTC, income from non-fare sources more than doubled to Rs 16.16 crore from Rs 6.42 crore a year earlier. The increase was driven by advertising rights, commercial use of metro assets and business activities at stations.

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The corporation also credited improved operational efficiency for the stronger performance. Better connectivity, smoother interchanges with the larger Delhi Metro network and increasing road congestion encouraged more commuters to choose the Rapid Metro. Officials said the steady rise in ridership reflects a broader shift towards public transport, with more residents relying on the metro for punctual, reliable and predictable travel across the city’s major corporate and residential hubs.

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