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Home / Delhi / RERA sets benchmark, clears all pending complaints till 2024

RERA sets benchmark, clears all pending complaints till 2024

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:30 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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Gurugram RERA clears all pendency till 2024
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In a major milestone for real estate regulation in Haryana, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority Gurugram (RERA-GGM) has cleared all pending complaints filed up to 2024, significantly reducing its backlog and streamlining dispute resolution for homebuyers.
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According to an official statement issued on Tuesday, the Authority has disposed of all 2,174 cases that were pending as of March 31, 2025. As a result, all cases currently under adjudication now pertain to 2025 and onwards.

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The year-wise backlog included 15 cases from 2018, 28 from 2019, 10 from 2020, 74 from 2021, 333 from 2022, 654 from 2023, and the highest -1,060 cases - from 2024. Officials said clearing this backlog marks a “landmark achievement” in ensuring faster justice for aggrieved homebuyers.

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The Authority noted that all complaints are adjudicated in line with the principles of natural justice and the Rule of Law, with relief granted under Section 18 of the RERA Act based on the merits of each case. These include refunds or delayed possession charges (DPC), depending on the specifics involved.

In 2025 alone, RERA Gurugram adjudicated as many as 5,024 complaints, reflecting a significant scale-up in its operational efficiency. The Authority has now set a target to further reduce the average disposal time from the current 12–15 months to 6–9 months.

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Comparative data from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs RERA tracker shows Gurugram leading the country in terms of disposal efficiency. While RERA Uttar Pradesh has disposed of 86.71% of its 60,021 registered complaints and Maharashtra RERA has cleared 82.03% of its 34,485 cases, RERA Gurugram has achieved a disposal rate of 93.62% of its 17,893 registered complaints. Karnataka RERA follows with 81.54%.

Despite being the third-highest in terms of complaint registrations, RERA Gurugram ranks highest nationally in disposal percentage, with nearly 94% of cases resolved.

Officials said the Authority remains committed to improving efficiency and aims to emerge as the country’s best-performing RERA body in terms of speedy and effective grievance redressal for homebuyers.

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