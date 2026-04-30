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Home / Delhi / Gurugram schools cleared after hoax bomb threat

Gurugram schools cleared after hoax bomb threat

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:45 AM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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A security personnel while checking in a school on Wednesday
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Several schools in Gurugram on Wednesday received yet another bomb threat via email. This time, the email was sent in the name of the Khalistan National Army. Police found no suspicious items after an intensive search and confirmed it was a hoax. The sender reportedly warned Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to declare April 29 as the 40th Khalistan Declaration Day. The email also threatened to bomb about half a dozen schools in Gurugram and detonate a device at Delhi’s Red Fort.

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Schools immediately activated emergency protocols. Many declared a holiday and informed parents to take their children home. Large crowds of parents gathered outside.

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Police and bomb disposal teams reached the schools and carried out checks with dog squads. Students were dismissed as a precaution.

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Emails were sent to several schools, including Shri Ram, Amity and HDFC School. No suspicious objects or explosives were found.

“Police teams are investigating the matter. Cyber experts are examining the email’s authenticity, source and sender,” the officer said. This is not the first such incident. Police last month arrested a Bangladeshi national whose email ID was used to send threats. He allegedly received around $200 for the task.

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