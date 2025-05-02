DT
PT
Gurugram Sector 4 residents demand vacant land to be earmarked for playground

Gurugram Sector 4 residents demand vacant land to be earmarked for playground


Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:04 AM May 02, 2025 IST
A vacant space behind Sanskritik Bhawan that has become a dumping ground in Sector 4, Gurugram.
Residents of Sector 4 here have demanded the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram (MCG), to clean the vacant public space behind the Sanskritik Bhawan so that it could be used as a playground for children.

At present, heaps of solid waste and horticulture waste can be seen scattered at various places on the land besides the wild growth of weeds.

Sarika Prashant Bhardwaj, Councillor of Ward 33, said she had written a letter to the MCG Commissioner regarding the development of a playground for local children after the entire area was cleaned.

Amit Kumar, a local said, “The area should be cleaned and levelled and cement or stone flooring should be made there. This can create a safe and suitable place for children to play basketball, badminton, etc. At present, the children are forced to play on roads, making it unsafe considering the heavy flow of traffic.”

He said there was no other place for the children to play in residential areas near the Sanskritik Bhawan; therefore, it would be better to utilise this land for the development of children. Moreover, this land would get cleaned instead of becoming a dumping ground for the waste.

The elders could also use this public property for morning and evening walks, he said while adding that the surroundings must be beautified by planting trees and shrubs.

Many public places in the metropolitan city of Gurugram have become unauthorised dumping grounds for waste. “The MCG Commissioner must identify all such places and clean them for proper use for common purposes — playgrounds, community centres and parks,” said Ram Avtar Rana JJP leader and Councillor of Ward 5.

