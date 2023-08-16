Gurugram: Security guard kills neighbour over stealing his wife's saree

Gurugram, August 16
A man shot dead his neighbour allegedly over stealing his wife's saree in Nathupur village, police said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday morning, accused Ajay Kumar's wife Reena told her husband that their neighbour Pintu Kumar (30), who works as a security guard in Gurugram, has stolen her saree, they said.
When Pintu returned from his duty around 8 pm, Ajay confronted him but Pintu refuted the allegations following which an argument broke out between them, they said.
Pintu, a native of Bihar, and Ajay (42), from Uttar Pradesh, live in separate rooms in the same rented accommodation in the village Nathupur, police said.
Pintu's roommate and an eyewitness of the incident, Ashok Kumar told police that during the quarrel, Ajay, who also works as a security guard, took out his double barrel gun from his room and shot Pintu in his stomach, they said.
“We tried to stop him by taking away his gun but he somehow overpowered and snatched it back from us and shot PIntu. We rushed injured Pintu to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment,” Ashok said in his complaint.
An FIR was registered against Ajay under section 302 (murder) and the Arms Act at DLF phase 3 police station on Tuesday night and he has been detained, police said.
“The accused security guard had shot another security guard using his licensed gun. We have seized his gun and are questioning him. He will be arrested soon,” a senior police officer said.
