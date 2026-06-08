Gurugram security officer shoots wife, son dead following argument

A security officer allegedly shot dead his wife and son with his licensed pistol following a heated argument at their home late on Saturday night.

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The accused, identified as Anil, was found sitting beside the bodies when officers reached the spot. The family lived in Ashok Vihar.

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According to preliminary investigations, Anil, a security officer with a private company, had frequent fights with his wife Asha (45), who worked as the principal of a private school. On Saturday night, another argument broke out between the couple, which soon escalated.

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The police said the couple’s son Prashant (25), who was sleeping in an adjacent room, woke up after hearing loud voices and tried to intervene. Anil, in a fit of rage, pulled out his licensed pistol and opened fire on both Asha and Prashant. Both victims died on the spot. Neighbours reported hearing multiple gunshots and rushed to the house. They found the mother and son lying in pools of blood and alerted the police.

When the police and forensic teams arrived, the accused was allegedly sitting beside the bodies. The victims were shifted to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

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The police have taken Anil into custody and launched a detailed investigation. The licensed weapon used in the crime has been seized. Officials said forensic teams collected evidence from the scene and the entire house was examined as part of the investigation.

Sector-5 police station house officer (SHO) Satyavan said information about the incident was received through the police control room, following which a team rushed to the spot. Statements of family members and relatives are being recorded. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and will be handed over to the family after the procedure.

The police said the exact number of bullets fired and other forensic details will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received.

Investigators also revealed that Anil had earlier worked as a Physical Education (PTI) teacher and sports trainer in schools for several years before joining a private company as a security officer.