icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Gurugram security officer shoots wife, son dead following argument

Gurugram security officer shoots wife, son dead following argument

According to the preliminary investigations, the accused, , identified as Anil, pulled out his licensed pistol and opened fire on both his wife and son following an argument.

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:25 AM Jun 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
n The police have taken the accused into custody and seized the licensed weapon.
Advertisement

A security officer allegedly shot dead his wife and son with his licensed pistol following a heated argument at their home late on Saturday night.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Anil, was found sitting beside the bodies when officers reached the spot. The family lived in Ashok Vihar.

Advertisement

According to preliminary investigations, Anil, a security officer with a private company, had frequent fights with his wife Asha (45), who worked as the principal of a private school. On Saturday night, another argument broke out between the couple, which soon escalated.

Advertisement

The police said the couple’s son Prashant (25), who was sleeping in an adjacent room, woke up after hearing loud voices and tried to intervene. Anil, in a fit of rage, pulled out his licensed pistol and opened fire on both Asha and Prashant. Both victims died on the spot. Neighbours reported hearing multiple gunshots and rushed to the house. They found the mother and son lying in pools of blood and alerted the police.

When the police and forensic teams arrived, the accused was allegedly sitting beside the bodies. The victims were shifted to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Advertisement

The police have taken Anil into custody and launched a detailed investigation. The licensed weapon used in the crime has been seized. Officials said forensic teams collected evidence from the scene and the entire house was examined as part of the investigation.

Sector-5 police station house officer (SHO) Satyavan said information about the incident was received through the police control room, following which a team rushed to the spot. Statements of family members and relatives are being recorded. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and will be handed over to the family after the procedure.

The police said the exact number of bullets fired and other forensic details will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received.

Investigators also revealed that Anil had earlier worked as a Physical Education (PTI) teacher and sports trainer in schools for several years before joining a private company as a security officer.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts