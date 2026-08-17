Gurugram sees over 4,700 traffic challans in fortnight drive

Wrong-side driving and reckless lane-changing remain two of the most persistent hazards on Gurugram’s roads. A fortnight-long crackdown by the traffic police shows how widespread the violations remain, with more than 4,700 challans issued and fines totalling over Rs 41 lakh in just 15 days.

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Between August 1 and 15, Gurugram traffic police ran two parallel special drives targeting the offences separately. In the first, aimed at wrong-side driving, teams booked 2,060 vehicle drivers and collected fines worth Rs 13.01 lakh. In the second, focused on lane-driving violations, 2,646 drivers were challaned for a combined fine of Rs 28.37 lakh. Together, the two campaigns resulted in 4,706 challans and penalties worth Rs 41.38 lakh.

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The police said both violations are among the leading causes of road accidents in the city. Wrong-side driving forces oncoming traffic to make sudden and often dangerous evasive manoeuvres. Indiscriminate lane-changing — cutting across designated left, middle and right lanes without warning — also remains a persistent cause of collisions on Gurugram’s high-speed corridors.

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The lane-driving campaign was not limited to enforcement. Ahead of the challan drive, traffic police first conducted an awareness campaign for truck union presidents, truck and bus drivers, school bus operators, auto-rickshaw drivers and company transport staff. They were told that heavy vehicles should remain in the leftmost lane, light vehicles in the middle lane, while the rightmost lane should be used for overtaking. Challan action began only after this sensitisation exercise.

The police said sustained enforcement was showing results, with road accidents linked to poor lane discipline declining as more vehicles remained in designated lanes. However, the sheer number of challans issued in just two weeks suggests that both violations remain deeply entrenched habits among Gurugram’s motorists.

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The Gurugram police said the special campaigns would continue and strict action would be taken against future violators. It also appealed to commuters to follow marked lanes and avoid wrong-side driving to make the city’s roads — among the most congested and accident-prone in the NCR — safer for everyone.