Gurugram ‘stilt+4’ buildings to face music for violating norms

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Officials from the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) confirmed that a city-wide survey will be conducted to identify illegal constructions, particularly in designated parking zones. The initiative comes in response to clear directives from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which has ordered strict action against unauthorised structures and encroachments.

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DTCP Director Amit Madholia stated that all relevant agencies—including GMDA, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), HSVP and HSIIDC—have been instructed to submit detailed reports by May 1. These reports will highlight violations in stilt parking areas, unauthorised additional floors and encroachments affecting civic infrastructure such as roads, sewerage and water supply systems.

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“The priority is to identify buildings where parking spaces have been illegally converted or construction norms have been breached. Notices will be issued to offenders, and if they fail to restore the original structure, demolition will follow,” an official explained.

The crackdown follows recent action against encroachments outside the homes of influential individuals, including retired officials and municipal councillors, signalling a zero-tolerance approach. Authorities indicated that the next phase will involve strict enforcement within residential plots, potentially affecting thousands of property owners.

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The development has sparked concern among residents, particularly in densely populated sectors where ‘stilt plus four’ constructions have proliferated over the years, often with alleged deviations from approved plans.

With the High Court closely monitoring the matter and the next hearing scheduled for May 4, officials are racing against time to compile data and demonstrate compliance, even as bulldozer action is expected to intensify in the coming days.