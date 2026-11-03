Gurugram to get 2 flyovers, underpass worth Rs 136 crore to ease traffic congestion

Commuters in Gurugram can expect relief from traffic congestion at three of the city's busiest junctions, with two flyovers and an underpass worth Rs 136.41 crore approved to ease traffic movement at Dadi Sati Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk and Millennium City Centre Metro Station.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) secured approval for the projects at a meeting of the High Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) in Chandigarh, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

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The underpass near Millennium City Centre Metro Station will cost Rs 57 crore, while the flyover at Dadi Sati Chowk has been sanctioned for Rs 43.05 crore and the one at Ambedkar Chowk for Rs 36.36 crore.

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Dadi Sati Chowk flyover

The six-lane flyover, measuring about 840 metres, will be constructed at the intersection of Sectors 85–86 and 89–90 in New Gurugram. It is expected to allow through traffic to bypass the junction that serves the fast-growing residential and commercial sectors.

The project includes a 7.5-metre-wide U-turn beneath the flyover, service roads on both sides, two-metre-wide walkways, traffic signals and improved lighting.

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Ambedkar Chowk flyover

A four-lane flyover of about 930 metres will be built on Vikas Marg at the intersection of Sectors 45–46 and 51–52. It is expected to improve connectivity towards Park Hospital and Arihant Hospital.

The plan also includes service roads, slip roads, two U-turns beneath the flyover and covered drain-cum-footpaths on both sides.

Millennium City Centre underpass

The underpass near Millennium City Centre Metro Station will ease congestion at the intersection of Sectors 27–29 and 43–44.

It will have a total approach length of about 1,350 metres: 625 metres towards IFFCO Chowk and 725 metres towards Ardee City. The project also provides for additional U-turns on both sides, 9.5-metre-wide service roads and 2.5-metre-wide footpaths.

For pedestrians, a covered foot overbridge measuring about 300 metres will be constructed, with four lifts and escalators.

The project also provides on-grid solar panels and two rainwater harvesting systems, each with a capacity of two lakh litres.

Construction timeline

Each project has a stipulated construction period of 18 months from the date of allotment. The actual completion timeline will depend on the award of tenders.

The three projects are expected to reduce traffic jams, cut delays and improve safety for motorists and pedestrians. They form part of the GMDA’s push to strengthen Gurugram’s road infrastructure amid rising traffic volumes and rapid urban expansion.