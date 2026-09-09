Gurugram to have 4,287 CCTV cameras by year-end: GMDA

Gurugram will have a city-wide network of 4,287 CCTV cameras by December 2026, as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) pushes ahead with a technology-driven surveillance and traffic enforcement plan, officials said on Monday.

The network comprises 1,200 cameras already installed under GMDA’s Phase I, 2,722 more being installed under Phase II, and 365 cameras being installed under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between GMDA, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) and Utkrisht Society for Safe Haryana.

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GMDA CEO PC Meena reviewed the project's progress with senior MSIL executives and authority officials, directing that Phase II and MoU-based works be expedited and the network put to effective use for traffic management, enforcement and safer road behaviour.

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Phase I cameras, already in place, include 750 general surveillance, 308 automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, 102 red light violation detection (RLVD) cameras, 28 pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras and 48 face recognition units.

Phase II will add 1,406 ANPR, 102 RLVD, 74 PTZ, 759 general surveillance and 347 face recognition cameras, besides 20 speed radars. Meena directed Head Smart City Dr Susheel Kumar to expedite Phase II and integrate it with the GMDA's Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

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Under the MSIL MoU, 365 cameras and 29 speed radars are being installed at 23 junctions, including eight along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and Golf Course Extension Road, four between Cyber City and Golf Course, five along MG Road and six on Old Delhi Road. The MSIL has also proposed a second phase covering 1,000 more cameras at 69 additional junctions across Manesar, IMT, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Sushant Lok, Kanhai and Palam Vihar.

Meena said the expanded network, built around ANPR, RLVD and speed radar technology, is aimed at cutting manual intervention in traffic enforcement and enabling automatic challaning for violations.

He said the goal was not just monitoring but improving compliance, encouraging disciplined driving and reducing violations, accidents and fatalities.

The CEO also directed that CCTV surveillance be extended to the city's drainage infrastructure, covering key starting and confluence points, waterlogging spots, drains and garbage dumping sites, allowing the ICCC to track and respond to issues in real time.