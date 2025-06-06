Gurugram to host national ULB conference

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan held a meeting with senior officials of the state at the PWD Rest House in Gurugram on Thursday regarding the preparations for the national conference of urban local bodies (ULBs) to be held in the first week of July.

The Lok Sabha has handed over the hosting of this conference to the Vidhan Sabha. Representatives of urban local body institutions from all the states and union territories of the country will participate in the conference.

Kalyan said the conference was proposed to be organised in the first week of July. More than 500 delegates from all states and UTs of the country will participate in it. The main venue of this conference will be Yashobhoomi, located in Dwarka adjacent to Gurugram, while the accommodation of all the delegates will be arranged in Gurugram. He said the event had its own national importance. In such a situation, in accordance with India’s tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, all the guests will be hosted in Gurugram.

The Assembly Speaker gave necessary instructions to the officials of the District Administration, Gurugram, regarding the reception of the delegates, their stay, transportation to the venue, round the clock health facilities, traffic management, security and other arrangements. Also, for the convenience of the delegates, help desks will be set up with the help of the Lok Sabha Secretariat at the airport and railway station in New Delhi. A control room will be set up for this event in the PWD Rest House of Gurugram. At the same time, liaison officers will also be appointed to ensure that the delegates do not face any inconvenience in hotels.

DC Ajay Kumar said the district administration had started preparations for the event. Arrangements are being made at different places at the local level for the stay of the delegates.