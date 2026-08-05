DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Gurugram traffic cop saves man’s life with timely CPR

Gurugram traffic cop saves man’s life with timely CPR

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:50 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Man suffers cardiac emergency near IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram.
Advertisement

Displaying exceptional alertness and compassion, a Gurugram traffic police official played a crucial role in saving the life of a man by administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Monday. The man was later rushed to hospital in time for further medical treatment.

Advertisement

According to the police, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mahender Singh, Zonal Officer at IFFCO Chowk, was deployed on Chief Minister (CM) duty on Monday when a man suddenly suffered a serious cardiac emergency near Exit 7 and collapsed unconscious. After receiving the information, ASI Mahender Singh immediately rushed to the spot and, without wasting any time, began administering CPR to the victim. He also promptly arranged an ambulance and ensured that the man was shifted to hospital without delay, enabling him to receive timely medical care.

Advertisement

“The Gurugram traffic police remains committed not only to ensuring the smooth flow of traffic but also to providing prompt assistance to the public during emergency situations,” said a senior traffic police officer.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts