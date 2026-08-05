Gurugram traffic cop saves man’s life with timely CPR

Displaying exceptional alertness and compassion, a Gurugram traffic police official played a crucial role in saving the life of a man by administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Monday. The man was later rushed to hospital in time for further medical treatment.

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According to the police, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mahender Singh, Zonal Officer at IFFCO Chowk, was deployed on Chief Minister (CM) duty on Monday when a man suddenly suffered a serious cardiac emergency near Exit 7 and collapsed unconscious. After receiving the information, ASI Mahender Singh immediately rushed to the spot and, without wasting any time, began administering CPR to the victim. He also promptly arranged an ambulance and ensured that the man was shifted to hospital without delay, enabling him to receive timely medical care.

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“The Gurugram traffic police remains committed not only to ensuring the smooth flow of traffic but also to providing prompt assistance to the public during emergency situations,” said a senior traffic police officer.