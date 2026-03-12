Gurugram traffic police boost emergency response with Blinkit

The Gurugram traffic police has partnered with quick-commerce platform Blinkit to deploy 17 ambulances near major accident-prone locations (black spots) across the city. Traffic personnel have also been trained to use the Blinkit ambulance system and app to ensure faster medical assistance for accident victims.

According to officials, the ambulances will be stationed near key accident-prone locations including Pachgaon Chowk, Manesar, Bilaspur Chowk, Sidhrawali Cut, KMP Expressway and Sohna Road, ensuring quick response in case of emergencies.

The initiative was discussed during a traffic management and road safety review meeting held at the Traffic Tower on March 11, chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan, IPS. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners of Police along with traffic inspectors, zonal officers responsible for black spots and other traffic personnel.

As part of the initiative, a special training session was conducted for traffic police staff in collaboration with the Blinkit ambulance team. Representatives from Blinkit, participated in the session and provided training on accessing ambulance services through the Blinkit app and handling emergency response situations.

Addressing the officers, DCP (Traffic) Mohan highlighted that two-wheeler riders and pedestrians account for nearly 50% of road accident fatalities, making rapid medical response crucial for saving lives. He said that Blinkit’s initiative to provide free 24×7 ambulance services in Gurugram is a significant step toward strengthening emergency care for accident victims.

Blinkit officials said the ambulances are designed to reach accident sites within approximately 15 minutes of receiving a call. Each ambulance will have a three-member team comprising a paramedic, an assistant and a driver.

The vehicles are equipped with essential life-saving medical equipment, including AED devices, vital monitors, oxygen cylinders, essential drugs and injections, enabling paramedics to provide immediate primary treatment before shifting the injured to the nearest hospital.

The DCP also directed traffic officers to strictly enforce a zero-tolerance policy against traffic violations, ensure smooth traffic flow at sensitive locations and deploy additional personnel in congestion-prone areas.

He further ordered a special enforcement drive against vehicles without number plates or High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) and strict monitoring of vehicles violating no-entry restrictions.